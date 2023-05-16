First Alert Weather Day for strong storms this evening, nicer for our Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms this evening will slowly move away as we head through the night and a drop in humidity is in store for Wednesday. A nice stretch of weather moves in from Wednesday through Friday as we see more sunshine and some lower humidity during the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Stay weather aware through the evening as we see the potential for strong to severe storms across East Tennessee. Things begin to relax as we head into the overnight with quiet weather settling in to starting out Wednesday morning. Areas of patchy dense fog are possible to start the day with temperatures around the lower 60s.

You’ll want to get outside and enjoy the nice weather for Wednesday afternoon as we see plenty of sunshine and a drop in the humidity. High temperatures remain on the warmer side as we head into the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is close to average for this time of year. If you do have plans to be outdoors tomorrow afternoon make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen with all of the sunshine and jut a few clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

A slight return in the humidity will return as we move into Thursday and Friday, but both days look to remain mostly dry outside of a stray shower or storm. Highs will be steady in the lower 80s and nice afternoons to get outside and enjoy.

Unfortunately, the nice weather doesn’t stick around for long as showers and storms look to interrupt some of our weekend plans. Our temperatures look to remain nice and steady through the weekend with some upper 70s by Sunday.

Warmer with lower humidity the next few days (WVLT)

