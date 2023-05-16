‘It was appropriate’ | KPD Chief Noel stands by punishments of officers who arrested Lisa Edwards

One officer was demoted, two were suspended without pay and one did not receive any punishment
There will be no criminal charges filed against Knoxville Police Department officers involved in the arrest of Lisa Edwards, officials with the DA’s office anno
By John Pirsos
May. 16, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an exclusive WVLT News interview, Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel stood by the punishments of the four Knoxville Police Department officers involved in the Lisa Edwards case.

Previous Coverage: Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave

KPD released the findings of its internal investigation last week. Sergeant Brandon Wardlaw was demoted to his previous Police Officer rank.

Officer Timothy Distasio was suspended without pay for 10 days.

Officer Adam Barnett was suspended without pay for four days.

Transportation Officer Danny Dugas was not punished.

Previous Coverage: Did KPD officers violate general orders when they arrested Lisa Edwards?

Noel backed up the punishments and said the demotion of a sergeant is very serious and long-lasting.

The chief also pointed out that the suspensions are for 12-hour workdays, meaning the 10-day suspension is more than three weeks, and the four-day suspension is more than a week.

Noel said he has to make sure the punishment matches the offenses; otherwise, it could be overturned.

“We have a civil service system,” Noel said. “When there’s disciplinary action, they (officers) have the right to appeal.”

“The discipline that we render has to be commensurate with the offense. And if I go outside of the guidelines that I have, I’m subject to have the entire disciplinary action overturned,” said Noel.

Noel also pointed to the autopsy report from the medical examiner, which said Lisa Edwards died of a stroke from natural causes and that in no way did the officers cause or contribute to Edwards’ death.

Previous Coverage: DA: Woman in KPD custody died of stroke, no charges to be filed

Noel said he hasn’t heard if the officers will appeal their punishments.

