Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton Highway on Tuesday night, according to an announcement.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton Highway on Tuesday night, according to an announcement.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton Highway on Tuesday night, according to an announcement.

At around 10:20 p.m., KCSO deputies and Major Crimes Detectives responded to 8001 Clinton Highway after reports of a dead man.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found off the road on Clinton Highway.

KCSO Forensics Units and the Knox County Medical Examiner responded and processed the scene. The victim was transported to the regional forensics center, but KCSO officials said they did not have the identity of the victim immediately.

KCSO’s Major Crimes unit is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an...
Elderly woman dies in Mother’s Day fire
For just five dollars and five canned goods, you can get admission to any of the Top Concepts...
Some East TN residents can get discount admission to Sevier County attractions
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wound at car crash site

Latest News

Officers cite instances of inmates attacking them as they hope to hire a dozen more staff to...
More correctional officers desperately needed at Campbell County Jail
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
New Tazewell man arrest after threatening to shoot up bank, arrest report says
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County