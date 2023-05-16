Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton Highway on Tuesday night, according to an announcement.

At around 10:20 p.m., KCSO deputies and Major Crimes Detectives responded to 8001 Clinton Highway after reports of a dead man.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found off the road on Clinton Highway.

KCSO Forensics Units and the Knox County Medical Examiner responded and processed the scene. The victim was transported to the regional forensics center, but KCSO officials said they did not have the identity of the victim immediately.

KCSO’s Major Crimes unit is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

