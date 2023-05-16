Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Faw
Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wound at car crash site
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
Mark Joseph Salvador, 74
New Tazewell man arrest after threatening to shoot up bank, arrest report says

Latest News

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, set to receive Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award
GRAPHIC: Two staffers are out of the hospital after the attack on Rep. Gerry Connolly's office...
GRAPHIC: Office attack suspect chased woman; Lawmakers says suspect may have had mental issues
FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today"...
Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk