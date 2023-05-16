NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base

NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.(Source: Bill Stafford/NASA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA researchers are about to spend a year on Mars – a simulated Mars, that is.

The project is called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA.

It will isolate four people inside a mock-Mars base in Texas for 378 days, roughly the same time a manned mission to Mars would spend on the surface.

The participants will have a schedule of simulated activities and science work, including eating like astronauts and dealing with maintenance and equipment failures.

There will also be strenuous psychological and physiological testing.

NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.(Source: Bill Stafford/NASA via CNN)

The simulated base, called “Mars Dune Alpha,” is isolated in a hangar at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The 1,700-square-foot base has a work area, a living and kitchen area, private bedrooms, a medical area, a communications center, an exercise room and an airlock.

It also has an “outside” area mimicking the Martian surface.

The first simulation, known as an analog, will begin in June and will be followed by two more.

Each will have a different crew in identical conditions, with the last simulation starting in 2026.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Faw
Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wound at car crash site
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say

Latest News

This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.
1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency