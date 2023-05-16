Oak Ridge Police Department searching for missing woman

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing woman, according to a release.

Racheal Anne Carroll, 31, was last seen when she was dropped off in Oak Ridge. Police said that she might have been trying to walk to Knoxville or Knox County for treatment.

Anyone who sees Carroll or knows where she might be should call 911 or ORPD at )865) 425-4399.

🚨🚩🚨___ MISSING PERSON ___🚨🚩🚨 The Oak Ridge Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and... Posted by Oak Ridge Police Department on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.