Oak Ridge Police Department searching for missing woman

Racheal Anne Carroll, 31, was last seen when she was dropped off in Oak Ridge, police officials said.
Oak Ridge Police Department officials are searching for this missing woman
Oak Ridge Police Department officials are searching for this missing woman(Oak Ridge Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing woman, according to a release.

Racheal Anne Carroll, 31, was last seen when she was dropped off in Oak Ridge. Police said that she might have been trying to walk to Knoxville or Knox County for treatment.

Anyone who sees Carroll or knows where she might be should call 911 or ORPD at )865) 425-4399.

