Overturned semi-truck closes State Route 95 in Loudon County

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said that State Route 95 near Big Hill Road in Greenback would be closed while they cleared an overturned semi-truck and several down power lines.

The driver of the semi is unharmed, LCSO officials said.

LCSO officials said that the road will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the area.

