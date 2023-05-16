Overturned semi-truck closes State Route 95 in Loudon County

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said that the road will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the area.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said that State Route 95 near Big Hill Road in...
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said that State Route 95 near Big Hill Road in Greenback would be closed while they cleared an overturned semi-truck and several down power lines.(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said that State Route 95 near Big Hill Road in Greenback would be closed while they cleared an overturned semi-truck and several down power lines.

The driver of the semi is unharmed, LCSO officials said.

LCSO officials said that the road will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the area.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Faw
Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wound at car crash site
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action

Latest News

City of Oak Ridge officials also posted several pictures of the fallen trees on Ogden Circle.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
After a lengthy car chase, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Keenan Murphy Jr. about...
Wanted man tries to escape arrest by climbing tree
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Hail in Oak Ridge