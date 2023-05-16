Pond Gap Elementary holds Teacher Appreciation Week ‘Survivor’ games

WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley helped one Pond Gap Elementary teacher earn some points.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pond Gap Elementary put their teachers to work during Teacher Appreciation Week, but it was fun work that inspired a bit of healthy competition.

The school organized a Survivor-inspired game for the teachers, where educators got to spin a wheel and accept a challenge for points.

One teacher held her own when she was challenged to get WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley to show up for school, and show up she did.

