Pond Gap Elementary holds Teacher Appreciation Week ‘Survivor’ games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pond Gap Elementary put their teachers to work during Teacher Appreciation Week, but it was fun work that inspired a bit of healthy competition.

The school organized a Survivor-inspired game for the teachers, where educators got to spin a wheel and accept a challenge for points.

One teacher held her own when she was challenged to get WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley to show up for school, and show up she did.

