KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe weather expected to roll into the Knoxville area around 7 p.m. has affected Tennessee’s baseball schedule. Tuesday’s game against Belmont will now start at 5 p.m. in an attempt to avoid the weather.

