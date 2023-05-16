Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of East Tennesseans are without power as severe storms hit the region.

The Knoxville Utilities Board outage map reported that over 2,000 people were without power in Knoxville. The map shows the majority of the outages in North and West Knoxville.

Other counties in East Tennessee are reporting minimal outages, according to the Volunteer Energy Cooperative Outage Map.

Cumberland County reported around 800 people were without power at around 6:30 p.m.

Oak Ridge Police Department officials said that around 15 customers were without power due to fallen trees. “Oak Ridge Electric crews are working to restore power right now,” officials said. “Thank you for your patience!”

City of Oak Ridge officials also posted several pictures of the fallen trees on Ogden Circle.

Hail and heavy rain were reported in Oak Ridge and Karns.

Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.

This is a developing story.

