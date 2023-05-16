Wanted man tries to escape arrest by climbing tree

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a wanted man after he tried to escape arrest by climbing a tree, according to CCSO officials.

Keenan Murphy Jr., 35, was wanted out of several counties on felony warrants, according to CCSO officials. Murphy led deputies on a lengthy car chase through Cocke County and into Sevier County.

When his car became disabled off Yellow Breeches Road in Sevier County, Murphy reportedly started to run away.

Later, Cocke County deputies found Murphy around 20 feet up a tree.

Murphy climbed down when officers approached him, and CCSO officials said that he was arrested on multiple felony warrants and held in the Cocke County Detention Center.

