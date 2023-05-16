Wanted man tries to escape arrest by climbing tree

After a lengthy car chase, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Keenan Murphy Jr. about 20 feet in a tree.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a wanted man after he tried to escape arrest by climbing a tree, according to CCSO officials.

Keenan Murphy Jr., 35, was wanted out of several counties on felony warrants, according to CCSO officials. Murphy led deputies on a lengthy car chase through Cocke County and into Sevier County.

When his car became disabled off Yellow Breeches Road in Sevier County, Murphy reportedly started to run away.

Later, Cocke County deputies found Murphy around 20 feet up a tree.

Murphy climbed down when officers approached him, and CCSO officials said that he was arrested on multiple felony warrants and held in the Cocke County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

