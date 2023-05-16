‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler addressed the county commission, asking for 30% increase in county budget.
By Christyn Allen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler asked Knox County Commission to act after Mayor Glenn Jacobs offered an 8% increase for KCSO. Spangler proposed a historic 30% increase for the department.

Spangler made an impassioned plea to the county commission, asking for $95.9 million of the $1.04 billion Knox County budget. “I will get down on my knees and beg for it if I have to,” Spangler said during his presentation.

Spangler made a half-hour presentation, showing video and audio recordings of several dangerous incidents officers have responded to over the last several years.

Spangler also had Sergeant Matthew Baird and Caption James Carson stand beside him during part of his presentation. Baird and Carson were both shot and nearly killed while working for KCSO in 1991.

KCSO’s corrections division is 86 positions short because the department cannot retain or recruit correction officers without being able to offer competitive pay, Spangler said.

