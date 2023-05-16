Woman accused of threatening visitor at Shelby Farms

Melissa Prewitt
Melissa Prewitt(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of threatening a visitor at Shelby Farms on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Melissa Prewitt is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim told officers she was walking on Farm Road where Prewitt was seated nearby at the entrance to the Shelby Farms Greenline.

Police say the victim was walking across the road when Prewitt yelled at the victim and called her a “terrorist.”

According to MPD, the victim said that Prewitt also took a knife from her purse and began to make stabbing motions at the victim while walking toward her.

A witness at Shelby Farms Park saw the incident while driving close by and helped the victim escape from Prewitt.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Faw
Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wound at car crash site
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action

Latest News

Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on...
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning return to host CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
One officer was demoted, two were suspended without pay, and one did not receive any punishment
‘It was appropriate’ | KPD Chief Noel stands by punishments of officers who arrested Lisa Edwards
After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir High School officials.
Man dies after gun goes off at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say
Nice weather ahead for Wednesday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for strong storms this evening, nicer for our Wednesday
Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead