41st Annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games coming to Townsend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrating its 41st year, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games is Tennessee’s oldest festival of Scottish, Irish and Celtic culture. It’s May 20 and 21 at the Townsend Visitor’s Center.

The two-day festival will have folk, roots, rock and pop music. There will also be highland athletics, pipes and drums as well as highland and Irish dance.

Organizer said this year you can find out if you belong to a Scottish Clan. Clan hosts will help you learn more about a clan and welcome you into membership.

Visit the event’s website for more information and tickets.

