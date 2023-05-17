‘Always had a big smile’ | Knoxville Police Department remembers longtime sergeant after battle with cancer

McCarter worked for KPD for nearly 30 years and spent most of his time as a patrol officer in the West District.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For nearly 30 years, Mike McCarter worked tirelessly for the Knoxville Police Department before retiring in January 2022.

Over the weekend, the longtime sergeant and patrol officer was honored by KPD after passing away following a courageous fight with cancer, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Monday, May 15, 2023

“He was one of those guys you could call in the middle of the night and would say, ‘I need you,’ and he’d be on his way,” said longtime friend and coworker Nevin Long.

A dependable colleague and friend for many at KPD and beyond who worked most of his career as a patrol officer and sergeant in the West District while also spending time as the man in charge of Knoxville’s school resource officers.

“He always had a big smile and a giggle and made the kids laugh,” said Captain John Kiley.

In his free time, he was an avid angler. While at work, he was a dedicated public servant who spent three decades committed to keeping Knoxville safe.

McCarter was honored over the weekend with a police escort to his final resting place as several officers greeted and mourned with McCarter’s family and friends.

