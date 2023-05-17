Antioch student to be charged after allegedly pepper spraying teacher, police say

The teacher said he was sprayed three different times in the high school hallway.
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juvenile court is in the process of issuing a misdemeanor assault petition against an Antioch High School student after allegedly attacking a teacher with pepper spray, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

This comes after the teacher at the center of the incident told WSMV4 he wanted to press charges after being pepper sprayed by one of his students on Friday, May 5.

Related Coverage:
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
MNEA says MNPS teachers leave business due to student abuse
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’

That teacher, Caleb Bates, said he asked his students to put away their phones in his English class. One refused, so he took her phone and she lunged at him. Bates said she exited the room, knocked on his door, and pepper sprayed him.

During the incident, he said he was sprayed three different times in the high school hallway.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said the student received some sort of discipline according to their handbook.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Getting off your phone could help your mental health
Getting off of your phone could help your mental health
Former Tennessee Governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam team up to co-host podcast.
‘You Might Be Right’ | Season two of podcast hoping to bridge political divide streams now
There's small batch of freshly ripe tomatoes in Grainger County.
After a slow start, Grainger County tomatoes are on the move
Emmanuel Okoye
UK NFL Academy’s Emmanuel Okoye signs with Vols
'You Might Be Right' season two streams now.
'You Might Be Right' season two streams now