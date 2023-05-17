Authorities capture second inmate who escaped from Philadelphia prison

Ameen Hurst, who escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Sunday, is still at large.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The second of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month was captured Wednesday morning, authorities said.

City police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Ameen Hurst, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the city’s West Philadelphia section, but further details on the capture were not immediately disclosed.

Hurst and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on May 7 by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has said. The two men were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows from left, Nasir Grant, left, and Ameen Hurst. Authorities searched Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for two inmates, one accused of killing four people, who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Hurst, 18, and Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons said.(Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons via AP)

Hurst had been charged with four counts of murder, while Grant was being held on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges. Officials have said the inmates were housed in the same unit, but different cells.

Grant was arrested Thursday night after members of a fugitive task force who were conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia saw him leave a residence dressed as a woman. He was stopped in a car nearby and arrested without incident.

Three people have been charged with aiding the men in their escape.

