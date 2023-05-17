Brief break from humidity and rain chances today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the last cold front, humidity levels decrease today! That steps back up tomorrow and adds up to some rain and storms, before another front brings more organized rain to our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The last few pockets of heavier rain move out, and we’re left with clouds, some fog, and stray showers this morning. We’re starting the day around 62 degrees.

Wednesday is our pick of the week, with decreasing humidity and increasing sunshine. Clouds are moving out, with a shift in the wind out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. We’re right around normal on the high still, at 80 degrees, but at least you can get some relief in the shade with that lower humidity.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a few more clouds by morning. We’ll drop to 58 degrees, which is also seasonable.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with a gradually increasing humidity, with scattered rain and storms by the afternoon. It’s stray to spotty coverage by midday, then a 40% coverage of our area in develop rain and storms in the afternoon hours. We’re still around 80 degrees.

Friday is mostly sunny with a stray shower in our higher elevations outlining the Valley, and a high of 81 degrees. It does feel a little warmer in the shade, thanks to rising humidity.

Saturday is when the next front brings a line of rain and some storms through our area, with a high of only 74 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, sunshine and upper 70s return Sunday, then we’ll keep warming next week with limited rain chances.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

