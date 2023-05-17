Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Knox County toddler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing 2-year-old girl.

Kamiyah Burnside, 2, was last seen in Knoxville wearing red shorts and is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski, 38.

TBI officials said that they are believed to be traveling in a 2016 white Toyota Camry with Indiana tag RIPDDY1.

Anyone who has seen Burnside or Kawalski should contact KCSO at 865-215-2243 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

