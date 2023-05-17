Find Your Fun with the family this weekend in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is festival season in East Tennessee, and that means there are so many ways to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend.

Shop local at the Knoxville Flea Market! More than 250 booths will be set up at the Knoxville Expo Center starting Friday at 2 p.m. You’ll find thousands of items, from jewelry to clothing to electronics. There’s also a special sale happening each day with all items starting at $5 on Friday, then $3 on Saturday and $1 on Sunday. Parking and admission are free.

Some beloved storybook characters are making an appearance in World’s Fair Park on Saturday for the Children’s Festival of Reading. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can grab a photo with Lyle the Crocodile and his friends, join a sing-along, be amazed by science demonstrations, ride the molar express and use your imagination in the storytelling tent. It all kicks off the Knox County Library’s Summer Library Club. It’s free for you and your family to attend.

The Southern Skies Music Festival is back in World’s Fair Park. Catch the Dirty Guv’nahs, Grace Potter, Saint Paul & the Broken Bones and other artists on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will also have a vendor market and food trucks along with craft beer and wine. Just bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Daily tickets cost $50.

Send a message into the sky at Chilhowee Park Saturday night during the Water Latern Festival! Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for music, food and fun. Thousands of lanterns will be launched on the water at 8:30 p.m. for a magical evening. Tickets range from $45 to $55.

The 7th Annual Pirate Fest is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site. Sword-fighting demonstrations and sparring games will be new this year. Come in your best pirate costume and maybe win a prize. Tickets are $20 for those 13 and older, $10 for kids 5 to 10, and free for kids 4 and under. If you can’t make it this weekend, the pirate adventures continue next weekend as well.

Make your way to Townsend to celebrate the 41st Scottish Festival. The two-day event will feature more than 50 clans, countless competitions, as well as local and national performers. Ticket prices vary by the day, but kids 15 and under get in free.

Famous fairies will be floating around UT Gardens this Saturday. Tinkerbell, Rosetta, Iridessa and Fawn will be telling fairy stories and teaching fairy training. It starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until noon. Tickets are $55 for a parent and child.

On Sunday, A1 Lab Arts is hosting an art fair in downtown Knoxville. The show will be in the large parking lot in front of Broadway Studios and Gallery from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

