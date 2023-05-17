Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

