Getting off of your phone could help your mental health

By Jared Austin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Cellular has created something for all smartphone users to get them off their phones to help their mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and U.S. Cellular found 30% of people wish they weren’t so reliant on their phones.

The new mode, called US Mode, is for all smartphone users and can be set up for free online or at any U.S. Cellular store.

“You can create customizable settings in your phone and enable notifications that might be important to you and disable notifications that might just be unnecessary for the day,” Soriah Al-Hussein with U.S. Cellular said.

The mode allows people to disable some push notifications and pre-set quiet times. This is in an effort to take some breaks from your phone during the day to help reduce stress.

Your phone already tells you which apps you use most. It is up to the phone user to determine which apps they would like to silence for certain times.

“As far as your device, it actually tracks your screen time so Apple and Google, you can go into your phone and actually see what apps you are using the most,” Al-Hussein said.

For work emails, U.S. Cellular recommends people take them on a desktop or laptop instead of using your phone.

