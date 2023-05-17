Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election

FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal...
FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, May 24, 2022, in Boston. Rollins will resign after a monthslong ethics investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential issues, her attorney said Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, who has announced her resignation, tried to influence the outcome of a race for Boston’s district attorney and violated multiple policies, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said in a report released Wednesday.

The inspector general’s 161-page report alleges a broad array of misconduct by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. It accuses her of disclosing to a journalist nonpublic information about a Justice Department investigation, soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for travel and means.

The watchdog said Rollins used her position to try to influence last year’s race for the Democratic nominee for district attorney of Suffolk County, which includes Boston, by leaking a potentially damaging information about District Attorney Kevin Hayden while supporting his political rival.

The investigation also determined that while serving as U.S. attorney, Rollins helped Hayden’s rival in the race, Ricardo Arroyo, by “providing him campaign advice and direction and coordinating with Arroyo on activities to help his campaign.”

Rollins’ lawyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rollins will resign by the end of the day on Friday, saying she “understands that her presence has become a distraction.”

The AP was the first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last July at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. The AP reported that the probe had expanded to examine other issues, such as Rollins’ potential use of her personal cellphone for Justice Department business.

It’s an extraordinary rebuke of the progressive former Boston district attorney, who twice needed Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tiebreaking vote to be confirmed as U.S. attorney amid stiff Republican opposition.

It’s exceedingly rare for a U.S. attorney to resign amid ethics concerns. Her resignation is an embarrassment for the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who pledged to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead

Latest News

Getting off your phone could help your mental health
Getting off of your phone could help your mental health
The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden says there's 'progress' in debt talks
Presented by Radio Television Digital News Association
WVLT News honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games returns for it's 40th year in Townsend.
41st Annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games coming to Townsend
The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden ‘confident’ there will be no US debt default