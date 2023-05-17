Knox County graduations set, here’s how to watch

Knox County schools will be holding graduation ceremonies throughout the month of May and into June.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County schools will be holding graduation ceremonies throughout the month of May and into June. The ceremonies will be held at hgih school campuses and streamed online.

Full schedule:

Ridgedale Thursday, May 18, 1 p.m. - Ridgedale Gym

Central High Friday, May 19, 6 p.m.

L&N STEM Academy Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. - Central High

Kelley Academy Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. - Central High

Career Magnet Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. - Central High

KCS Virtual School Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m. - Central High

Farragut High Sunday, May 21, 6:00 p.m.

Powell High Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m.

Fulton High Wednesday, May 24, 6 p.m.

West High Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m.

Karns High Friday, May 26, 9 a.m.

Hardin Valley Academy Friday, May 26, 6 p.m.

Austin-East Magnet High Wednesday, May 31, 9 a.m.

Bearden High Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m.

Halls High Thursday, June 1, 9 a.m.

Gibbs High Thursday, June 1, 6 p.m.

Carter High Friday, June 2, 9 a.m.

South-Doyle High Friday, June 2, 6 p.m.

