Knox County graduations set, here’s how to watch
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County schools will be holding graduation ceremonies throughout the month of May and into June. The ceremonies will be held at hgih school campuses and streamed online.
Full schedule:
Ridgedale Thursday, May 18, 1 p.m. - Ridgedale Gym
Central High Friday, May 19, 6 p.m.
L&N STEM Academy Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. - Central High
Kelley Academy Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. - Central High
Career Magnet Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. - Central High
KCS Virtual School Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m. - Central High
Farragut High Sunday, May 21, 6:00 p.m.
Powell High Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m.
Fulton High Wednesday, May 24, 6 p.m.
West High Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m.
Karns High Friday, May 26, 9 a.m.
Hardin Valley Academy Friday, May 26, 6 p.m.
Austin-East Magnet High Wednesday, May 31, 9 a.m.
Bearden High Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m.
Halls High Thursday, June 1, 9 a.m.
Gibbs High Thursday, June 1, 6 p.m.
Carter High Friday, June 2, 9 a.m.
South-Doyle High Friday, June 2, 6 p.m.
