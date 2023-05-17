Oak Ridge third grader awarded scholarship for excellence in literacy

Liiah Santoyo-Chacon was awarded $1,500 by Governor Bill Lee’s foundation which promotes literacy across the state.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across all of Tennessee, ten third graders were selected to be “Little Literacy Leaders” by Governor Bill Lee’s foundation, and one of them is a student in Oak Ridge.

Liiah Santoyo-Chacon is a third grader at Glenwood Elementary who just received a $1,500 scholarship to go towards life and plans after high school.

“Kind of nervous, excited, and just happy,” said Santoyo-Chacon after being applauded and celebrated in front of the school Wednesday morning.

Santoyo-Chacon was nominated for the award by her teacher Billie Goldston, who said that Santoyo-Chacon came to the school in kindergarten only speaking Spanish but worked hard every day to get better.

“She’s here every morning before school, she’s here every day after school, she’s here every day for our after-school program and our summer program she’s here,” said Goldston.

It’s a strong work ethic that’s been passed down in Santoyo-Chacon’s family according to her father.

“My parents always teach me you have to work hard for whatever you want,” said Santoyo-Chacon’s father Jose.

While Santoyo-Chacon finishes the last few days of the third grade, she said she has her sights set on becoming an opera singer one day but doesn’t know what she’d want to use the money for quite yet.

For educators across East Tennessee, but especially at Glenwood Elementary, seeing this recognition is an encouragement.

“It’s just inspiring and it reminds me of why I became a teacher because she’s the student where her life could change,” said Goldston.

The scholarship money will remain in a 529 account until Santoyo-Chacon and her family are ready to determine what the next steps after college will be.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

