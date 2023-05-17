‘Project SEARCH’ places special needs students in the workforce

An internship program through Covenant Health helps special needs students get jobs within the health system
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids across East Tennessee are getting set to graduate from high school and college and are entering the workforce.

A program run by Covenant Health trains special needs students for their future careers.

Wednesday was graduation day for nine students in the Project SEARCH program. The year-long internship allows students to work in various behind-the-scenes roles around the hospital like food services and housekeeping.

“They get experience working, seeing what a hospital is like, see where the good fit is. And just get a broad range of skills from others around the organization,” Chief Administrative Officer for Parkwest Medical Center Devan Johnson said.

Johnson said it’s a two-way street. While the hospital gives the students a chance to enter the workforce, he said the hospital gets even more in return.

“People love working with these kids,” Johnson said. “They improve the culture of the departments. They are constantly being a positive energy within the organization.”

The students received certificates and goodie bags as dozens of people watched them graduate from the program.

It made for a memorable day and experience for the students.

“I do appreciate working every day,” one of the students said as he addressed everybody. “I trained and worked, and I will miss y’all very dearly.”

Covenant has been running the program for several years, and Johnson said many students from previous classes are still working for them.

Parkwest hired six of the students that graduated from the program. The other three found jobs locally, using the skills they learned during the internship.

