Scattered rain and storms return Thursday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms return tomorrow before more widespread rain arrives on Saturday. The good news is this weekend isn’t a total washout!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear with a seasonable low of around 58 degrees by Thursday morning.

The humidity gradually increases throughout the day Thursday with scattered rain and story by the afternoon. Highs are near 80 degrees with spotty to scattered showers and storms by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny with a stray shower in our higher elevations, outlining the Valley, and a high of 81 degrees. The humidity could make it feel a little bit warmer at times.

Saturday is when the next front brings a line of rain and some storms through our area, with a high of only 74 degrees. Sunday looks awesome with highs in the upper 70s, lower humidity, and lots of sunshine!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures remain warm next week with highs in the lower 80s and a drier stretch of weather.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

