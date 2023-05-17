Knoxville double murder suspect on Tennessee Most Wanted list

Jair Romario Martin, 26, is wanted in a double murder in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike in Knoxville.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Tennessee Most Wanted alert for Jair Romario Martin, 26, a murder suspect out of Knoxville.

Martin is wanted in a double murder that Knoxville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Two women, later identified as Madison Johnson, 22, and Heidi Johnson, 21, were found dead inside a home in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike.

“Warrants are on file for two counts of first-degree murder, stemming from the death of the two women found inside the home,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said.

Martin should be considered armed and dangerous, according to TBI officials.

Anyone with info is urged to call KPD at 865-215-7165 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

