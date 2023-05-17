Tennessee Attorney General warns of scam targeting health professionals

If you receive calls of this nature you’re asked to immediately report it to the FBI.
Scam Alert
Scam Alert(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A warning has been issued regarding a widespread fraud scheme targeting medical professionals, according to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs.

Scammers are impersonating agents from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and attempting to extort money or steal personal identifiable information, the Division of Consumer Affairs said in a release.

The release states that on these calls, scammers are claiming the provider’s National Provider Identifier (NPI) has been compromised and is being used for illicit purposes.

“In Tennessee, a dentist received a call of this nature last week. The victim reported the scammer provided a detailed story about the dentist’s NPI being stolen and used for large-scale purchases of drugs, including oxycodone,” the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs said in a media release. “The scammer told the dentist their practice was being investigated by multiple government agencies. When questioned by the dentist, the scammer was unable to provide some key information, before abruptly hanging up.”

It’s important to remember that DEA personnel will never contact members of the public or providers to demand payment, will never request personal information and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official letter, according to the release.

If you receive calls of this nature, you’re asked to immediately report it to the FBI. The Federal Trade Commission provides recovery steps, shares information with other law enforcement agencies and takes reports here.

“If you are a victim and provided personal information to a scammer, learn more about how to protect yourself from identity theft. Tennessee residents may file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs at tn.gov/consumer,” the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead
Tennessee Athletics explores plans to install a tabletop retail and entertainment district on...
University of Tennessee eyeing entertainment district around Neyland and Thompson-Boling
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks storms for some today, and rain for most part of the...
Humidity rises and storms develop again today
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick
Parents sue district over sexual assault
Parents sue district over sexual assault
Scattered rain and storms Thursday evening
Scattered rain and storms return Thursday afternoon
Getting off your phone could help your mental health
Getting off of your phone could help your mental health