Tennessee Attorney General warns of scam targeting health professionals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A warning has been issued regarding a widespread fraud scheme targeting medical professionals, according to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs.

Scammers are impersonating agents from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and attempting to extort money or steal personal identifiable information, the Division of Consumer Affairs said in a release.

The release states that on these calls, scammers are claiming the provider’s National Provider Identifier (NPI) has been compromised and is being used for illicit purposes.

“In Tennessee, a dentist received a call of this nature last week. The victim reported the scammer provided a detailed story about the dentist’s NPI being stolen and used for large-scale purchases of drugs, including oxycodone,” the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs said in a media release. “The scammer told the dentist their practice was being investigated by multiple government agencies. When questioned by the dentist, the scammer was unable to provide some key information, before abruptly hanging up.”

It’s important to remember that DEA personnel will never contact members of the public or providers to demand payment, will never request personal information and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official letter, according to the release.

If you receive calls of this nature, you’re asked to immediately report it to the FBI. The Federal Trade Commission provides recovery steps, shares information with other law enforcement agencies and takes reports here.

“If you are a victim and provided personal information to a scammer, learn more about how to protect yourself from identity theft. Tennessee residents may file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Affairs at tn.gov/consumer,” the Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs said.

