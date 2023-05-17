Two McMinn County High School students die after crash

ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, two students were killed in a crash, according to McMinn County High School officials.

“Please keep their family and friends, as well as the other students involved in the accident, in your thoughts and prayers as we all grieve this loss,” MCHS officials said.

Details of arrangements will be announced when they are available, and school officials said that school counselors will be available for students and staff who might need to talk.

“Our seniors are also welcome to utilize our counseling services,” officials said. “We ask that those students please check in through the front office as they arrive on campus.”

This is a developing story.

On Tuesday evening, four students from McMinn County High School were involved in an automobile accident. Sadly, two of... Posted by McMinn County High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.