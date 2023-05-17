Two McMinn County High School students die after crash

McMinn County Highway encouraged any students and staff to utilize their counseling services.
On Tuesday night, two students were killed in a crash, according to McMinn County High School...
On Tuesday night, two students were killed in a crash, according to McMinn County High School officials.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, two students were killed in a crash, according to McMinn County High School officials.

“Please keep their family and friends, as well as the other students involved in the accident, in your thoughts and prayers as we all grieve this loss,” MCHS officials said.

Details of arrangements will be announced when they are available, and school officials said that school counselors will be available for students and staff who might need to talk.

“Our seniors are also welcome to utilize our counseling services,” officials said. “We ask that those students please check in through the front office as they arrive on campus.”

This is a developing story.

Posted by McMinn County High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

