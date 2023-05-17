Witt Utility District manager and brother facing charges after misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Witt Utility District manager Benjamin Harris and his brother, Joseph Harris, Witt’s district water treatment operator, have been charged after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The announcement came from the Comptroller’s Office Wednesday morning, centering on an investigation that went from July 1, 2021 through March 15, 2023. The investigation found that Benjamin Harris had misappropriated at least $12,000 by paying for a new roof and gutters on his home.

Additionally, Benjamin Harris received “questionable” overtime payments of at least $67,392 from January to August 2022, according to the Comptroller’s Office. That totaled out to an average of 18.65 hour work days.

The news comes just a few months after the Witt Utility District violated EPA regulations, failing to test for several chemicals in their tap water.

Previous Coverage: Witt Community residents okayed to drink tap water despite EPA violation

Benjamin Harris was also accused of other misconduct, like using a district-owned car to drive to a bar in Knoxville to drink during work hours. Employees were also accused of working on personal cars at the district’s maintenance garage.

“Our investigators have noted numerous deficiencies within this utility district that require corrective action,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The board failed in its fiduciary responsibility to ensure the best use of funds for projects and failed to provide adequate oversight of manager decisions, operations, and expenses.”

Based on the investigation, the Hamblen County Grand Jury indicted Benjamin Harris for one count of theft of property over $10,000, one count of theft of property of $1,000 or less and three counts of official misconduct. Joseph Harris was also indicted on one count of official misconduct.

