WVLT News honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WVLT News has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The winning story is titled “I Remember.” It came from former-WVLT News Anchor and Reporter Amanda Hara, who has since joined WVLT’s Nashville sister station WSMV.

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

An East Tennessee man in his twilight years is reconnecting with a hobby from his youth, hoping that it might just help him live even longer.

Jerry Sears

The award marks the third year in a row WVLT and Amanda Hara have won.

