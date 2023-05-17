‘You Might Be Right’ | Season two of podcast hoping to bridge political divide streams now

Former Governors team up with Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy at UT for another season.
Season Two of the podcast 'You Might Be Right' streams now.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Season two of the hit podcast ‘You Might Be Right’ streams now wherever podcasts can be found.

Previous Coverage: Podcast co-hosted by former governors aims to bridge political divide

The podcast features former Tennessee Governors Phil Bredesen a Democrat, and Bill Haslam a Republican.

”You know, the most precious thing you can ask of someone is their time, and we’re super grateful for the two of them to spend a lot of time in the studio and on the road,” said the Executive Director of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy Marianne Wanamaker.

Wanamaker and her team have launched season two of the podcast, hoping to double down on the work it is doing.

”For us, it’s our job to maintain and build the senator’s legacy, and his legacy is one of civility and compromise and working across the aisle, and to my mind, there is no better place than to be doing this podcast than with us,” said Wanamaker.

“You Might be Right,” is a saying Baker said often when referring to the person on the other side of the aisle, an idea that means while there are strongly-held passions on both sides of the debate, it’s important to remember that the person on the other side isn’t always wrong.

Season two of the podcast will feature six episodes, ranging from government and civics conversations to tough topics with differing viewpoints.

”Having these two governors in place to say we can do better, we should do better, I think it’s really important,” said Wanamaker.

This season debuts after Tennessee politics hit possibly its lowest point ever, bringing to light an important opportunity for the podcast to address how politics should work in the state.

“I think the governors both recognize that what they’re doing matters, what they’re doing is important and people are listening and at a time when the state on a national level is seen as being a bit dysfunctional it’s been good to have those two in the room be like no, no this is a good state with good leadership and this is an example of a way people need to interact with each other,” said Wanamaker.

Season three of ‘You Might Be Right’ could launch by the end of the year.

