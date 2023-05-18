Ex-boyfriend of Desheena Kyle found guilty of murder

John Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
John Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ex-boyfriend of Desheena Kyle, a woman who went missing for months in 2021, was found guilty of her murder Wednesday.

John Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Kyle was reported missing on June 28, 2021. WVLT News spoke with Kyle’s family, who said she and Bassett were high school sweethearts, but their relationship could be toxic at times. The two split up before Kyle went missing, which was when the family learned Bassett was back in her life.

Previous Coverage: Desheena Kyle’s family details history of ex-boyfriend John Bassett

“Unbeknownst to us, he was back in her life, and by the time we had heard of anything, we were getting the stories he was stalking her and it was getting really bad,” Kyle’s aunt, Rita Turner said at the time.

Previous Coverage: Boyfriend of Desheena Kyle indicted for murder of missing woman

Bassett was indicted on the charges in October of 2021. After the murder conviction, he is facing life without parole. Sentencing for the other two charges is set for July 20.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead
Tennessee Athletics explores plans to install a tabletop retail and entertainment district on...
University of Tennessee eyeing entertainment district around Neyland and Thompson-Boling
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks storms for some today, and rain for most part of the...
Humidity rises and storms develop again today
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Police searching for driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash
John Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a...
Ex-boyfriend of Desheena Kyle found guilty of murder
Police searching for driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash