Ex-boyfriend of Desheena Kyle found guilty of murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ex-boyfriend of Desheena Kyle, a woman who went missing for months in 2021, was found guilty of her murder Wednesday.

John Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Kyle was reported missing on June 28, 2021. WVLT News spoke with Kyle’s family, who said she and Bassett were high school sweethearts, but their relationship could be toxic at times. The two split up before Kyle went missing, which was when the family learned Bassett was back in her life.

“Unbeknownst to us, he was back in her life, and by the time we had heard of anything, we were getting the stories he was stalking her and it was getting really bad,” Kyle’s aunt, Rita Turner said at the time.

Bassett was indicted on the charges in October of 2021. After the murder conviction, he is facing life without parole. Sentencing for the other two charges is set for July 20.

