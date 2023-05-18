Fugitive wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say
Orlando Antonio Santiago is wanted for the sexual exploitation of a child.
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in finding a fugitive.
His last known address was on Geyland Heights Road in Knoxville, but ETVCS officials said he may be in the Knoxville or Sevierville areas.
Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.
