Fugitive wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in finding a fugitive.

Orlando Antonio Santiago is wanted for the sexual exploitation of a child.

His last known address was on Geyland Heights Road in Knoxville, but ETVCS officials said he may be in the Knoxville or Sevierville areas.

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

