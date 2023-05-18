Humidity rises and storms develop again today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms develop today, as humidity levels increase again. The next cold front brings more widespread rain arrives on Saturday, but the second half of the weekend improves!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a seasonable low of around 58 degrees. There is a nice breeze out of the northeast, making it mild and feeling great if you have some yardwork or outdoor projects to knock them out early.

The humidity gradually increases today, helping to create spotty to scattered rain and storms this afternoon through the evening. We’ll top out around 80 degrees, with a turn to a southeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight clears out, with spotty rain and clouds fading away. We’ll be around 58 degrees again Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a stray shower or storm in our higher elevations throughout the afternoon, then a stray pop-up is possible in the Valley in the late afternoon to early evening. We’ll be around 81 degrees, but the humidity can make it feel a little bit warmer.

Saturday is when the next front brings a line of rain and some storms through our area, with a high of only 74 degrees. We’ll have gusts around 20 mph, and collect around a half an inch of rain across most of our area.

Now, Sunday is wonderful with lower humidity and a sunny day! We’ll start out cooler at 54 degrees, and warm to 79 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures remain seasonably warm to start next week but gradually warming. Rain chances look limited, if you have a project that needs a drier stretch of weather.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

