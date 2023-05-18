‘If you knew her, you loved her’ | Remembering Scott County Deputy April Duncan

Scott County Deputy April Duncan was murdered in January of 2022, according to TBI.
Scott County Deputy April Duncan was murdered in January of 2022, according to TBI.
By Christyn Allen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy April Duncan, 34, died in January 2022. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged Duncan’s husband, former Scott County Deputy Tommy Duncan, with her murder.

April Duncan began working for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in April 2019 and went on to become a school resource officer at Scott High School.

Just a couple of months before her death, she graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Academy.

April Duncan’s friends want the officer to be remembered for her service and the person she was, not what happened to her. “We lost a co-worker. We lost a friend, but we lost a sister that day,” said Deputy Danielle Gayheart.

Gayheart was assigned to train April Duncan as a deputy at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a real good time that whole month together just having fun laughing. She always had a smile on her face,” Gayheart said.

When the two officers weren’t responding to calls, they laughed and talked about their kids. Gayheart said, without a doubt, April Duncan was meant to be a police officer. “She was an S.R.O. at Scott High. She loved them kiddos. I mean, even when she worked on the road a little bit, she was amazing with the public. She was right where she needed to be,” said Gayheart.

More than one year after her death, the shock still hasn’t worn off for people in Scott County.

Every day, Gayheart remembers the month she trained Duncan and their talks on the road. Now, a dog tag with April Duncan’s name and End of Watch date hangs around her rearview mirror. “I know that she’s over me every day. She’s with me every day. Obviously, not physically, but she’s there,” said Gayheart.

April Duncan leaves behind a loving family and three children.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead
Tennessee Athletics explores plans to install a tabletop retail and entertainment district on...
University of Tennessee eyeing entertainment district around Neyland and Thompson-Boling
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Jair Romario Martin, 26, was wanted in a double murder in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike in...
Knoxville double murder suspect taken into custody
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Knoxville police said they were on the scene of a barricaded suspect on Wilderness Road.
Shooting suspect barricaded in home, Knoxville police says
Shooting suspect barricaded in home, Knoxville police says
Oneida Powerball player wins $500K jackpot
Oneida Powerball player wins $500K
Blessing box is filled with all kinds of items to help someone get by.
Sevier County church installs ‘blessing box’ for those in need