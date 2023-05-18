‘My son is very nervous’ | Third grade retention law has parents and students nervous as TCAP scores come in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TCAP scores are set to be released on Friday, and some parents of third graders are worried and are planning for their child to be held back.

“My son is very nervous,” Kristie Flohra said, PTO President of Harden Valley Elementary School, and the mother of a third grader.

On Friday, Tennessee will release TCAP scores to elementary school students. That’s a big deal for third graders, because students who score below ‘proficient’ in the English section have to go to summer school or repeat the third grade.

“He’s just had a lot of disruptions in his sleep, and just his own feelings,” Flohra said. “Talking a lot about whether he’s failing third grade.”

Flohra doesn’t think it’s fair to put that kind of pressure onto the shoulders of a third grader and that she’s preparing for the possibility that her son might not make the cut. She thinks there will be a lot of kids in her son’s situation.

“I don’t think my son is in the minority here too much, as far as how many students it could be,” she said.

Flohra said holding kids back will create more problems than it will solve, like having enough teachers, and class sizes to manage more third graders. Plus, she said there is a lot of gray area for passing summer school.

“They have to make some growth,” Flohra said. “And I don’t know what that growth number is. I don’t think anybody really does. It just says ‘progress’ or ‘acceptable progress.’”

Flohra said students are set to take a re-test on Tuesday. It’s a multiple choice standardized test that will be graded that day. It’s unclear if that will be considered for a student’s 4th grade eligibility.

Parents do have the option to appeal if their child doesn’t score high enough on the English section.

WVLT will work to find out what percentage of students did, or did not, meet the qualifications once the scores are available.

