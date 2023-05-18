‘Park & Play’ activity van coming to Knox County parks

The van will come with activities, both self-led and staff-led, like hula hoops, jump ropes, chalk and some water-based relay games.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County announced Thursday that a new activity van, called “Park & Play,” will be making stops at county parks over the summer.

The van will come with activities, both self-led and staff-led, like hula hoops, jump ropes, chalk and some water-based relay games.

“Knox County has an incredible park system,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “It only stands to reason that Parks staff would find ways to expand recreation offerings even further and in increasingly creative ways.”

A full schedule is below:

  • June 8: Halls Community Park (6983 Recreation Lane)
  • June 15: Thomas “Tank” Strickland Park (4618 Asheville Highway)
  • June 22: Carl Cowan Park (10058 S. Northshore Drive)
  • June 29: Corryton Park (7737 Corryton Road)
  • July 6: French Memorial Park (7752 Martin Mill Pike)
  • July 13: Solway Park (3206 Solway Road)
  • July 20: Mascot Park (1909 Number Two Drive)
  • July 27: Powell Levi Park (7222 Martingale Drive)
  • August 3: Walker Springs Park (700 Kidder Lane)

The activities will be free and open to the public.

