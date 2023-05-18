Police searching for driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle that left the scene following a fatal crash on Cunningham Road.(BCSO)
By David Sikes
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle that left the scene following a deadly crash on Cunningham Road West in Seymour on May 14.

Police say, Charles R. Clark, 75, of Regent Lane, Kodak, was taken by AMR Ambulance Service to U.T. Medical Center and passed away at the hospital Wednesday evening. His wife, Theresa Clark, 71, was also taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Deputies were called to the accident shortly after 3:00 pm Sunday afternoon. Police say Clark was traveling east on Cunningham Road West in Seymour when a late model blue full-size Ford pick-up truck heading west crossed the centerline, hit Clark’s vehicle head-on and fled the scene.

A witness from a residence nearby told deputies he saw the blue pick-up truck back up and drive off following the accident.

Anyone with any information about the accident or the driver of the blue Ford pick-up truck is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Office at 865-273-5136.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead
Tennessee Athletics explores plans to install a tabletop retail and entertainment district on...
University of Tennessee eyeing entertainment district around Neyland and Thompson-Boling
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks storms for some today, and rain for most part of the...
Humidity rises and storms develop again today
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick
Parents sue district over sexual assault
Parents sue district over sexual assault
Scattered rain and storms Thursday evening
Scattered rain and storms return Thursday afternoon