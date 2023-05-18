Police searching for driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle that left the scene following a deadly crash on Cunningham Road West in Seymour on May 14.

Police say, Charles R. Clark, 75, of Regent Lane, Kodak, was taken by AMR Ambulance Service to U.T. Medical Center and passed away at the hospital Wednesday evening. His wife, Theresa Clark, 71, was also taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Deputies were called to the accident shortly after 3:00 pm Sunday afternoon. Police say Clark was traveling east on Cunningham Road West in Seymour when a late model blue full-size Ford pick-up truck heading west crossed the centerline, hit Clark’s vehicle head-on and fled the scene.

A witness from a residence nearby told deputies he saw the blue pick-up truck back up and drive off following the accident.

Anyone with any information about the accident or the driver of the blue Ford pick-up truck is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Office at 865-273-5136.

