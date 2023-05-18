Sevier County church installs ‘blessing box’ for those in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County church is hoping that its new resource helps the community with specific needs. The ‘Blessing Box’ is just outside of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Pullen Road in Sevierville.

The box is stocked with food and toiletry items for people in need. There’s also some canned goods and dry products, like pancake mix.

Church members hope this helps people who are in need in the community.

“We love our community and we just want to give back to our community. And if anybody is in the need of food they can come and pick out any item they want,” said Angela Sproat with St. Paul Lutheran Church.

You can also donate to the blessing box if you have something extra you’re not using. Just drop it off at the church.

