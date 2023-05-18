Shooting suspect barricaded in home, Knoxville police says
Knoxville police said they were on the scene of a barricaded suspect on Wilderness Road.
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were on the scene of a shooting.
They said the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home in the 3200 block of Wilderness Road and investigators believed the shooting was not random.
“Crisis Negotiators and SOS personnel are on scene,” officials said. “Preliminarily the shooting does not appear to have been a random act.”
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.