Tennessee teachers prepare for third grade TCAP score release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents across Tennessee will find out beginning Friday if their student is at risk of being held back. Districts will know which third grade students passed or didn’t meet expectations in the literacy portion of the TCAP.

For the first time, students whose scores do not meet expectations may not be allowed to move onto fourth grade.

Inside Ms. Queenstar Balini’s third grade class at KIPP Academy Nashville College Prep Elementary School, even in the last few days before summer, reading is top of mind.

The students in Balini’s class prepared all year for their TCAP test, and Friday they will see if it paid off.

“They are really excited to see the results because our kids have worked incredibly hard, and we think they’ll do well,” said Kate Baker, KIPP’s Head of Elementary Academics. “And then it’s also a bit nerve-wracking because there’s a lot of quick decisions to be made and actions schools and families need to take in the next week or two.”

This is how it works. If a student does not meet expectations on the literacy portion, they can retake the test. KIPP and Metro Nashville Public Schools will have a retake option on Tuesday, May 23.

Parents will also find out next week their child’s exact score. That will let them know if the child will need summer school, intensive tutoring next year, or both.

Baker said they have lots of third graders enrolled for summer school already.

“I’m assuming that is the case across Tennessee that a lot more kids are currently enrolled in summer school than will end up needing to go,” she said.

If it comes down to it, Baker said they are prepared if students in Balini’s class need to sit in their seats another year.

“We’re going to need to be pretty flexible to make sure we have everybody into the correct grade level for next year that will best meet their needs,” Baker said.

Students who must go to summer school or be tutored will go at no cost as it is paid for by the state.

There is also a chance some larger districts may not notify parents if their students passed or failed until Monday.

