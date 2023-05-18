Vol baseball series opener postponed to Friday

Tennessee baseball’s Thursday night series opener against South Carolina has been postponed to Friday at 3 p.m. due to rain.
Vol baseball
Vol baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball’s Thursday-night series opener against South Carolina has been postponed to Friday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET due to rain in the area.

The Vols (36-17, 14-13 SEC) and Gamecocks (37-15, 15-11 SEC) will play two nine-inning games on Friday in a doubleheader. Tennessee will then close the regular season on Saturday, May 20, at its regularly-scheduled time of 2 p.m. ET at Founders Park.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead
Tennessee Athletics explores plans to install a tabletop retail and entertainment district on...
University of Tennessee eyeing entertainment district around Neyland and Thompson-Boling
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Karen Weekly
UT extends contract for Karen Weekly
Emmanuel Okoye
UK NFL Academy’s Emmanuel Okoye signs with Vols
Hollis Fanning
Fanning shoves in midweek win over Belmont
Joyce returns to baseball after overcoming mental health struggles.
Tennessee baseball game against Belmont moved up due to weather