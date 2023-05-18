Vol baseball series opener postponed to Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball’s Thursday-night series opener against South Carolina has been postponed to Friday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET due to rain in the area.

The Vols (36-17, 14-13 SEC) and Gamecocks (37-15, 15-11 SEC) will play two nine-inning games on Friday in a doubleheader. Tennessee will then close the regular season on Saturday, May 20, at its regularly-scheduled time of 2 p.m. ET at Founders Park.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.