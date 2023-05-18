Warm Friday ahead of the weekend’s cold front

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front that will bring rain and lower humidity this weekend.
Cold front arrives Saturday
Cold front arrives Saturday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are mostly dry and warm Friday ahead of a cold front arriving this weekend. That cold front does bring us some soggy weather Saturday but beautiful and less humid air on Sunday!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and storms continue this evening but clear out with just a few spotty showers tonight. We’ll be around 58 degrees again Friday morning.

We’ll start out Friday with sunshine but see a few more clouds arrive by the afternoon to evening hours. A stray shower is possible in our higher elevations throughout the afternoon. Highs will be near 81 degrees with some humidity making it feel a little bit warmer at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is when the next front brings a line of rain and some storms through our area, with a high of only 74 degrees. We’ll have gusts around 20 mph, and collect around half an inch of rain across most of our area.

Now, Sunday is wonderful with lower humidity and a sunny day! We’ll start out cooler at 54 degrees and warm to 79 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures remain seasonably warm to start next week but gradually warming. Rain chances look limited, if you have a project that needs a drier stretch of weather.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead
Tennessee Athletics explores plans to install a tabletop retail and entertainment district on...
University of Tennessee eyeing entertainment district around Neyland and Thompson-Boling
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action
Amy Horak sent in this video of hail in Oak Ridge.
Thousands of East Tennesseans without power as storms hit
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks storms for some today, and rain for most part of the...
Humidity rises and storms develop again today
Humidity rises and storms develop again today
Humidity rises and storms develop again today
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks storms for some today, and rain for most part of the...
Humidity rises and storms develop again today
Scattered rain and storms Thursday evening
Scattered rain and storms return Thursday afternoon