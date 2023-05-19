Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. (CNN, Douglas County SD/Facebook)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Several brave people jumped into action in Nebraska to helped deputies in lifting a car off a man who was pinned underneath, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office praised their effort in a Facebook post and is looking for help identifying the good Samaritans.

Video captured the group working to lift the car up Thursday, and a deputy and a woman pulling the man out from underneath.

Officials said the condition of the motorcyclist was not known at the time of the post.

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Police searching for driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash
Knoxville police said they were on the scene of a barricaded suspect on Wilderness Road.
One dead, 1 in custody after shooting suspect barricades himself in home, KPD says
Jair Romario Martin, 26, was wanted in a double murder in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike in...
Knoxville double murder suspect taken into custody
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Victim identified in car crash after Bebo’s Cafe shooting, KPD says
Scott County Deputy April Duncan was murdered by her husband, according to the TBI.
‘If you knew her, you loved her’ | Remembering Scott County Deputy April Duncan

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021,...
Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash...
Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath
Rain and storms for much of Saturday
Off and on rain for Saturday, lower humidity Sunday