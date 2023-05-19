Crews working acid spill in North Knox Co.
Crews were responding to an acid spill in North Knox County.
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department announced they were working a chemical spill in North Knox Co. around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
A spokesperson said Haz Mat crews also responded to Dry Gap Pike and Dante Rd. where one gallon of acid liquid spilled.
“Crews will identify and neutralize the liquid, before opening the roadway,” officials said. “No evacuations are expected.”
