Crews working acid spill in North Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department announced they were working a chemical spill in North Knox Co. around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

A spokesperson said Haz Mat crews also responded to Dry Gap Pike and Dante Rd. where one gallon of acid liquid spilled.

“Crews will identify and neutralize the liquid, before opening the roadway,” officials said. “No evacuations are expected.”

Rural Metro Fire and Haz Mat crews are on the scene of a chemical spill at Dry Gap Pike and Dante in North Knox County. 1 gallon spill of an acid liquid. Crews will identify and neutralize the liquid, before opening the roadway. No evacuations are expected. pic.twitter.com/yaFTrkmR4z — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.