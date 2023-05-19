Father killed in crash leaves behind children, their already grieving mother

There’s now a GoFundMe page to help support the family.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MCMINN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On May 10, Joshua Lowe, died in an apparent single-motorcycle crash around 1 a.m. along Highway 411, according to his family.

Lowe’s girlfriend, and the mother of two of his children, said the father of three was headed to his home state of Georgia when he crashed.

“He was larger than life, always had a huge, big smile,” Renee Ritchie said.

Ritchie, an already grieving mother who lost her daughter in a drowning accident in 2019, told WVLT News the family waiting to learn how and why he crashed in McMinn County.

“The only reason I got through Alexis passing away is because he was here,” said Ritchie. “And then he’s gone to any someone with his eyes what do you do?”

According to Tennessee’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security, 58 people died in motorcycle crashes this year. Ritchie encouraged motorcyclists and all other drivers to consider loved ones.

“Make sure you have your beneficiaries lined up, your policies intact, make sure everything’s okay. So that way they’re not having to struggle,” Ritchie said.

