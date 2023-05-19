Laurel County woman arrested for reportedly trying to drown kittens in bathtub

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County officials said they responded Thursday night to a domestic violence call that turned out to be an issue of animal welfare.

Crews responded to the call and found a man outside of the home in question with a woman inside who appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies confirmed they heard crying sounds and found a plastic bag of soaking-wet kittens.

Further investigation revealed that the woman, Rachel Denise Joseph, 45, of East Bernstadt, tried to drown the kittens in her bathtub.

Animal control was called to help the kittens, and Joseph was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

