National Salvation Army Week

The Salvation Army in Knoxville plans to start a new recovery program later this summer
The Salvation Army in Knoxville plans to start a new recovery program later this summer
By Casey Wheeless
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, National Salvation Army Week celebrates volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have helped the organization serve those in need around the world.

In the Knoxville area, the Salvation Army helped get almost 150 people out of homelessness and into permanent housing in 2022. “We are looking out and seeing a tremendous need for drug and alcohol abuse programs,” said Major Cameron Henderson.

“We are changing the structure of some of our sheltering. We are opening a 9-month residential recovery program hoping to start later this summer,” he said.

Overall the organization is helping around 700 families over a two-year period break the cycle of poverty. Henderson credits the organization’s supporters and volunteers for helping them complete that mission.

National Salvation Army week is May 15-21. If you’d like to help or get involved you can do so through the Salvation Army’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Police searching for driver of truck in deadly hit-and-run crash
Knoxville police said they were on the scene of a barricaded suspect on Wilderness Road.
One dead, 1 in custody after shooting suspect barricades himself in home, KPD says
Jair Romario Martin, 26, was wanted in a double murder in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike in...
Knoxville double murder suspect taken into custody
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Victim identified in car crash after Bebo’s Cafe shooting, KPD says
Scott County Deputy April Duncan was murdered by her husband, according to the TBI.
‘If you knew her, you loved her’ | Remembering Scott County Deputy April Duncan

Latest News

Southern Skies Music Fest starts tomorrow
National Salvation Army Week
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the line of rain and trailing storms for Saturday.
Steamy today before a cold front’s rain impacts part of the weekend
Catch Up Quick