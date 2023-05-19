KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, National Salvation Army Week celebrates volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have helped the organization serve those in need around the world.

In the Knoxville area, the Salvation Army helped get almost 150 people out of homelessness and into permanent housing in 2022. “We are looking out and seeing a tremendous need for drug and alcohol abuse programs,” said Major Cameron Henderson.

“We are changing the structure of some of our sheltering. We are opening a 9-month residential recovery program hoping to start later this summer,” he said.

Overall the organization is helping around 700 families over a two-year period break the cycle of poverty. Henderson credits the organization’s supporters and volunteers for helping them complete that mission.

National Salvation Army week is May 15-21. If you’d like to help or get involved you can do so through the Salvation Army’s website.

